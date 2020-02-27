Aviva PLC Sells 20,925 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,925 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Liberty Global by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYK. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.