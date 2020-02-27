Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 957,300 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 30th total of 706,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Avrobio news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $696.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.73. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Avrobio from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

