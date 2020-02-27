Axa SA (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.76 ($32.28).

Several research analysts recently commented on CS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of CS opened at €22.56 ($26.23) on Thursday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.83.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

