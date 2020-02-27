Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,168.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

