Axe Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Axe has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $3.33 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001120 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

