Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock Sells 10,000 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $358,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,472.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $450,900.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $351,900.00.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,526. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of -1.66. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

