Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.84) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.20). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AXGT. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

NASDAQ AXGT traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 97,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,217. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.