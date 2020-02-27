Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,541,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,905,000 after buying an additional 6,493,506 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 797,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 575,302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $677.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.