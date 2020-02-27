B. Riley Comments on Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FBC. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $34.61. 59,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,760. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 143,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.