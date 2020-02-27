B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $282,175.98 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 30,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $282,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $965,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 11,202 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $117,284.94.

On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $142,704.96.

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $488.64.

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 78,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,282. The firm has a market cap of $640.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.