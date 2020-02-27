B. Riley Raises 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target to $10.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered 3D Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

3D Systems stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 147,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,088. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after buying an additional 114,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 51,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,595 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 3D Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 74,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

