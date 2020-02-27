B. Riley Trims Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Target Price to $14.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.29% from the stock’s previous close.

GNK has been the subject of several other reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $294.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.