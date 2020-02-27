B. Riley Weighs in on McEwen Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03.

MUX traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,582. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $592.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

