B. Riley Weighs in on PGT Innovations Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of PGTI opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $76,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $190,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

