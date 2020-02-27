BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $32.82 on Thursday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

