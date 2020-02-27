BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 635.20 ($8.36) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 637.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 581.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 703.50 ($9.25).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

