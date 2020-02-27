Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 30th total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. Baidu has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of -137.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after buying an additional 1,204,980 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.