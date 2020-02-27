Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 30th total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 88,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

BCSF opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

