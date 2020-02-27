Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Issues Earnings Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 459,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,998. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $985.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

