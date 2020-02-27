Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $125.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

