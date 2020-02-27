Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,361,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,698,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,584,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $71.35 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.