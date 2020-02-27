Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.28. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $231.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.