Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $165.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.