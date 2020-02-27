Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. AMG Funds LLC raised its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,575,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

