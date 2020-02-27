Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average is $137.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

