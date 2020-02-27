Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 420,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 309,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

MGC opened at $108.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $118.49.

