Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,800 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,070,000 after acquiring an additional 248,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,772,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,074 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

