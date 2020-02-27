Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,863,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,269,000 after acquiring an additional 153,729 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after acquiring an additional 346,711 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 388,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $23,888,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

