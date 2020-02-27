Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 20,375 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,375 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $695,970.00. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of UBP opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $716.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

