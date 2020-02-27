Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB makes up approximately 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

