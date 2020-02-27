Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 26,700 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

