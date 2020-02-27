Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $334.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

