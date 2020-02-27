Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Ingles Markets worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 61,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $705.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.