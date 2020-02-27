Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $153.97 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $158.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.