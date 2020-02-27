Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 8,900 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

United Technologies stock opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.