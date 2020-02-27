Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 75.0% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 205.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 519,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Ball stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,944. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

