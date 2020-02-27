Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in 3M by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in 3M by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,398. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

