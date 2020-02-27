Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $167.18 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

