Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BAKK traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 112 ($1.47). 213,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $660.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.24).

A number of analysts have commented on BAKK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 147 ($1.93).

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

