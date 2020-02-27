BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of BancFirst worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in BancFirst by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 33.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Neville sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $59,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,829.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $1,515,590. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

