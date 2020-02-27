Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 29.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXS traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

BXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

