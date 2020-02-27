Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003520 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

