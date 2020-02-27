Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 30th total of 91,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 83.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,987,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,172,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.