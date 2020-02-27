Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Bank of America by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

