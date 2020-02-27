Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 123,864 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.75% of Lamar Advertising worth $67,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

