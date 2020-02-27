Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 144,652 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.53% of Comerica worth $54,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Comerica by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $55.74 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

