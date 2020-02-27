Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 167,307 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.57% of Advance Auto Parts worth $63,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $134.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.73. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

