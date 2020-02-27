Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 17,848 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Kellogg worth $46,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

