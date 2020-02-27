Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 31,314 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,946 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $61,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

BK stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

