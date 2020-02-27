Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 46,839 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of M&T Bank worth $51,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 75.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.